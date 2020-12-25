Zaytoven Hosts "GrinchToven Stole The Trap" Ft. Quavo, G Herbo, Chief Keef, Jack Harlow, & More

'Tis this season to drop a mixtape. We've received Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red, Tyga's Well Done Fever, Rubi Rose's For The Streets, and Zaytoven's GrinchToven Stole The Trap this Christmas. For decades, Zaytoven has helped create some of our favorite rap hits as he's worked with artists like Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Nicki Minaj, Usher, 21 Savage, Young M.A., Soulja Boy, Rich Homie Quan, Young Dolph, Plies, and Lil Durk. Zaytoven's December 25 trap offering rounds out at only nine tracks, but it packs a punch as each song hosts a feature.

On GrinchToven Stole The Trap, you'll find additional vocals from OJ Da Juiceman, Yung LA, Juugman, Chief Keef, G Herbo, Jack Harlow, Boosie Badadzz, NLE Choppa, Pastor Troy, Playa Fly, and Quavo. Stream the holiday project and let us know which tracks stand out to you.

Also, make sure to check out our exclusive 12 Days of Christmas Special interview with the famed producer: Zaytoven Details Why Gucci Mane Agreed To Jeezy Verzuz & Dives Into "So Icy" History.

Tracklist

1. EA Legends ft. OJ Da Juiceman, Yung LA, & Juugman

2. MoMoney ft. Chief Keef

3. Did Me Bad ft. G Herbo

4. Tennessee Freestyle ft. Jack Harlow

5. Stalkin ft. Boosie

6. Freestyle ft. NLE Choppa

7. Amber Alert ft. Pastor Troy

8. Same Ol G ft. Playa Fly

9. Yaee ft. Quavo



