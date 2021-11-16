He comes from a famous musical family known for their hits in the 1980s and '90s, but Chico DeBarge has had a long history of personal struggles. Tales of the DeBarges have been shared for decades with classic hits, chart-topping tracks, and several family members who have dealt with addiction issues. They have been plagued with headlines about incarcerations, relapses, and even overdoses, and over the weekend, Chico DeBarge was reportedly arrested.

This is the third arrest for the singer within the last two years and once again, news reports state that this incident was related to drugs.



Ron Galella / Contributor / Getty Images

According to TMZ, DeBarge had been living in a motorhome earlier this month when police received a call that there was someone "causing a disturbance." When they arrived, police reportedly found that the RV had an expired registration dating back six months. The authorities decided to impound the vehicle but upon searching the RV, they were said to have found "methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia."

DeBarge was "booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia." The singer was later released from jail. During his previous arrest, DeBarge reportedly used his family member's name. In April 2020, DeBarge was hit with a tragedy and learned that his son had been stabbed to death.

