A tragedy has reportedly befallen the DeBarge family. The DeBarge bloodline is known for having generations of musically talented artists and musicians. Those that have tapped into their creativity have become icons (like the group DeBarge) or reached their own levels of success in the industry. However, many members of the DeBarge clan have found themselves struggling, as well. Drug addictions, arrests, bids behind bars, and other scandals have made headlines and now reports state that the son of Chico DeBarge has been murdered.

Rolling Out reports that 35-year-old Dontae Anderson-DeBarge was in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles when he was stabbed on the street. Responding officers reportedly found him bleeding but rescue efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a stabbing death occurred, but wouldn't release the name of the victim.

“Per Sgt. Fisher, Van Nuys Area Watch Commander, a homicide occurred at the above location," authorities shared in a statement. "The victim (M/B/35 yrs) was found with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD. There is no suspect information. The victim is homeless. It is unknown if it is gang-related.” We send our condolences to Chico DeBarge and the DeBarge family.

[via]