If you missed it, Kanye West gave the chain food company Chick-Fil-A a huge shoutout on his new album Jesus Is King, where he raps about the restaurant closing their stores on Sundays.

“Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A / Hold the selfies, put the 'Gram away / Get your family, y'all hold hands and pray” Kanye raps on the song “Closed On Sunday.” “Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A / You're my number one, with the lemonade,” he continued elsewhere in the song.

Now according to a report from TheBlast, Chick-Fil-A is “grateful” for Kanye’s shoutout. A rep told the media outlet, “we are always grateful to see excitement for the brand.”

The dedication to Chick-fil-A is definitely one of the most talked-about lyrics on Kanye's album, and it wasn't long before the memes started rolling in. We decided to compile some of the best to hit the internet so far in our featured articles which you can peep right here.

Listen to “Closed on Sunday” and the rest of Jesus Is King right here on HNHH.

[Via]