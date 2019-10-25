Kanye West has just come through with his long-awaited album Jesus Is King and so far, fans are finding it to be a little bit of a mixed bag. On one hand, the album contains some phenomenal instrumentals, while on the other, the god-focused lyrics can be a little offputting at times. Regardless, fans are just happy to see West make a return to music with a whole new body of work.

One of the standout tracks on the album so far is called "Closed On Sunday" and has some peculiar lyrics about Chick-Fil-A. Essentially, Kanye opines about being closed on a Sunday and how it relates to the operating schedule of one of America's most popular food chains. As you can imagine, this line stood out to those who heard it and a whole slew of memes were born.

As you will see from the thread of memes below, many felt as though the line was pretty corny while others enjoyed it quite a bit. Kanye always seems to polarize his fans with his music so this response shouldn't come as that much of a complete surprise.

If you're looking for a good laugh and just listened to "Closed On Sunday," then check out the tweets below.