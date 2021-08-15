Earlier this week, Chet Hanks infuriated a lot of people by posting a video that at first appeared to be a PSA for people to go get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, towards the very end of the video, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son pulled the rug out from under viewers' feet and revealed that he was trolling them the entire time.

"Look, I’ve been kinda on the fence about this for a while, that’s why I’ve never spoke on it," Chet said, attempting to sound as serious as possible in the original video. "But with the amount of people that I know recently that have gotten COVID and with, like, the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say, like, I got the vaccine. I think everybody should. I think it’s really important that we all do this just as, like, citizens [and] as Americans. We have to look out for each other."

Things took a quick turn in the video as he abruptly yelled "Sike, bitch!" and proceeded to say, "If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. I ain’t never had COVID. You ain’t stickin’ me with that motherfuckin’ needle. It’s the motherfuckin’ flu. Get over it, okay? If you’re sick, stay inside. Why we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing a motherfuckin’ mask."

Needless to say, Chet was hit with backlash following that video, but true to form, the polarizing celebrity doesn't seem to care about any of it. In a since-deleted follow-up video, Chet Hanks stood by his initial anti-vaccination comments and urged his followers to simply respect his personal decision.

"Just like you have the right to be mad at me 'cause I said I’m not going to get the vaccine, I have the right to not get that shit," he reiterated. Further along in the video, however, he goes on to contradict himself by mocking people who have already gotten vaccinated, saying, "Let’s be real, 99% of you motherfuckers wouldn’t use a shampoo that’s not FDA approved. But you’re willing to get some experimental, government injection. There’s more evidence of UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you."

