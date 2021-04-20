In an internet culture that quickly consumes things and pushes them to the side just as fast, Chet Hanks has maintained an interesting media presence in the past few months. Once subject to heavy criticisms due to being deemed a culture vulture, his "White Boy Summer" tirade eventually became the subject of amusement for many people.

This narrative changed a bit when a leaked video showed a physical altercation between him and an ex-girlfriend, but Hanks has continued his social media antics regardless. Most recently, the son of Hollywood A-lister Tom Hanks aimed his cupid's bow and arrow at Lizzo.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

The 30-year-old actor shot his shot at the Grammy award winner via Instagram stories in response to a viral TikTok of her shooting her shot at Captain America actor Chris Evans. The TikTok shows the "Truth Hurts" songstress fangirling over a direct message she received on the gram from Evans.

Swooping in to save the day if things don't work out, Hanks reshared the TikTok on his Instagram story and penned, "[Lizzo] if it don't work out w/ Captain America I'm here baby WBS BQS," short-handing his White Boy Summer and Black Queen Summer declarations.

Lizzo has yet to respond to the controversial media personality setting his eyes on her. It seems unlikely that she would either way.

In other Chet news, he's allegedly being sued for $1 million by his ex-girlfriend for physical abuse. The lawsuit comes on the eve of his "White Boy Summer" track and music video set to arrive sometime soon.