Charlie Heat Delivers Impressive "Valentine's Son" Ft. Sevyn Streeter, Ant Clemons, Twelve'len

His latest R&B compilation album may be named Valentine's Son, but Charlie Heat doesn't use all of his time on the records exploring aspects of love. It is true, however, that does exist on this project and quite heavily, but the record is named after his mother, Valentine, and it also touches on aspects of their relationship, as well. Heat is a Grammy-nominated producer with the knack for working with artists like Travis Scott, Pusha T, Madonna, and Kanye West, but it's always refreshing when he steps onto the music landscape with his own projects at the forefront.

“I’ve always been known for the energy I bring to my beats in Hip Hop, so I wanted to give my fans a different experience with my art through R&B," said Heat. On Valentine's Son, he taps artists like Germaine, Fifteenafter, Sevyn Streeter, Ant Clemons, Aria Bléu, Yuma, Twelve'len, and Dougie F to round out the album. Stream Valentine's Son and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Valentine's Son ft. Germaine

2. Cater To You ft. Fifteenafter

3. IOU ft. Sevyn Streeter

4. Ladylike ft. Ant Clemons

5. Circles ft. Aria Bléu

6. Angry Hearts ft. Yuma

7. Spirit Fingers ft. Twelve'len

8. Found You ft. Dougie F

9. OMW ft. Fifteenafter