mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Charlie Heat Delivers Impressive "Valentine's Son" Ft. Sevyn Streeter, Ant Clemons, Twelve'len

Erika Marie
April 10, 2021 01:40
4 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Valentine's Son
Charlie Heat

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Grammy-nominated producer shows what he can artistically offer in the R&B landscape.


His latest R&B compilation album may be named Valentine's Son, but Charlie Heat doesn't use all of his time on the records exploring aspects of love. It is true, however, that does exist on this project and quite heavily, but the record is named after his mother, Valentine, and it also touches on aspects of their relationship, as well. Heat is a Grammy-nominated producer with the knack for working with artists like Travis Scott, Pusha T, Madonna, and Kanye West, but it's always refreshing when he steps onto the music landscape with his own projects at the forefront.

“I’ve always been known for the energy I bring to my beats in Hip Hop, so I wanted to give my fans a different experience with my art through R&B," said Heat. On Valentine's Son, he taps artists like Germaine, Fifteenafter, Sevyn Streeter, Ant Clemons, Aria Bléu, Yuma, Twelve'len, and Dougie F to round out the album. Stream Valentine's Son and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Valentine's Son ft. Germaine
2. Cater To  You ft. Fifteenafter
3. IOU ft. Sevyn Streeter
4. Ladylike ft. Ant Clemons
5. Circles ft. Aria Bléu
6. Angry Hearts ft. Yuma
7. Spirit Fingers ft. Twelve'len
8. Found You ft. Dougie F
9. OMW ft. Fifteenafter

Charlie Heat Germaine Fifteenafter Sevyn Streeter Ant Clemons Aria Bléu Yuma Twelve'len Dougie F
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Charlie Heat Delivers Impressive "Valentine's Son" Ft. Sevyn Streeter, Ant Clemons, Twelve'len
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject