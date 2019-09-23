There's very rarely a dull moment with Charlamagne Tha God. The Breakfast Club co-host is constantly stirring the pot, whether it be online or in real life, but it does make for some great moments in pop culture. You see, he's not afraid to hold his tongue and share his opinion on matters, especially when it comes to race. Earlier today, he and his co-host, DJ Envy, detailed a verbal altercation between Charlamagne and Miley Cyrus' manager.



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Over the weekend, The Breakfast Club's co-hosts held it down as the hosts of the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas where Miley Cyrus was set to perform. According to DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, security at the venue made everyone clear the hallways for Miley Cyrus to get through. However, the grandiose announcement made both Charlamagne and Envy believe someone like Obama was in the building. Apparently, this ruffled a few feathers including Charlamagne who put her on blast. Charlamagne threw shade at her during the pre-show before saying, "Miley used to be black but she stopped being black once it stopped being profitable."

Of course, Miley fans got angry and eventually, the word got to Miley's manager who had a confrontation with Charlamagne. So, Charlamagne tried to shake his hand which is when the two got into it. After confirming that he's Miley's manager, Charlamagne claimed that Miley was acting like a diva. Her manager insisted she's "the most humble person in the world." In the midst of the rant, her manager said something out of pocket which prompted Charlamagne to tell him, "Maan, get your white ass away from me. I'll slap the sh*t out you." Miley's manager then called Charlamagne racist.

Peep the video below.