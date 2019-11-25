Charlamagne Tha God does not shy away from asking the questions that people need answers to. When he was telling his niece about an upcoming interview he had planned with basketball player Serge Ibaka, Charlamagne got a tip about something he should definitely question Ibaka about, being made aware of a photo showing the star in grey sweatpants with a very clear outline of his... you-know-what. Nobody was really expecting Charlamagne to come through asking about the man's size but, being the professional journalist that he is, Charla knew that the ladies needed answers. So he braced himself for the internet memes and asked away.

"Speaking of meat, Sym keeps talking about you and when you had on the grey sweatpants," said Charlamagne in the clip, segueing from a portion about cooking "mystery meat" on the show. Serge played dumb when the question came up but, of course, the host pressed him for an answer. "Was that all you?" he asks straight up at the end. "Of course it was," shrugs the hooper.

There you have it... Comedian Lil Duval has already started clowning the interviewer for this exchange, posting the video twice and comparing him to singer Tank after the man's comments about male-on-male oral sex. We can already see 50 Cent working on a clever caption for this. What do you think he'll say?