As the relationship between Kanye West and Chaney Jones heats up, many fans have been left wondering: Who is West's new girlfriend? Jones explained who she is and what she does for a living on Instagram, earlier this week.

For starters, Jones explained that she is "European, French, German, West African, Nigerian & Ghanaian."



Brandon Magnus / Getty Images

She also revealed her current job and that she's working towards getting a master's degree: "I am the COO of First State Behavioral Health (website is in bio)," and "currently getting my masters in counseling maintaining a 4.0 GPA."

"No I have never had surgery on my face, I was born like this," the 24-year-old added.

Before Jones, West was in a short-term relationship with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox. The two met at the start of 2022 and dated for over a month.

“I tried my best to make it work,” Fox recently told The New York Times, revealing that she broke up with West. “I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month.”

Check out Jones' newest post on Instagram below.



