Here we are again with yet another piece of eye candy tugging on Kanye West’s hip. Chaney Jones is a supermodel who has been spotted with the Donda rapper since last month, around the same time the rapper was being spotted with his other boo, Julia Fox. But, who is Chaney Jones? What do we know about her?

After scrolling through her IG feed, HNHH got an idea of what the 24-year-old influencer might be like. Check out what we found below.

She loves to travel. Almost every picture in her somewhat limited feed shows her in front of some beautiful scenery. Besides bouncing between Miami and Atlanta, she’s also been to the Mykonos Islands in Greece.





Chaney is an advocate for mental health. She opened up a practice in Atlanta, GA called First State Behavioral Health that specializes in ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and countless other issues.





Her body is one of her biggest flexes– and she knows it. You can always catch her doing 360s or wearing clothing that shows off her impressive curves.





Fashion might be an interest of the IG influencer. While she is a Fashion Nova partner, she also puts together some stylish looks for social media.





Ms. Jones is educated. According to Page Six, Chaney got her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Delaware, and is currently getting her master's in counseling from Wilmington University.





Chaney radiates confidence. There’s nothing like self-love, and she seems to have a lot of it for herself. Her caption reads, “Face card valid even with no makeup.”





She and Ye might have a lot in common after all. It seems that Chaney is a fan of Akira, the Japanese anime. Kanye mentioned that Akira is one of his biggest creative inspirations back in 2018. She’s sporting the Akira heels in this pic, while the graphic novels lay atop the table.





Not only is she stylish, but she’s also expensive. Chaney can be seen in pics wearing high-fashion pieces from brands like Balenciaga, Alexander Wang, and Prada.





While they two have been seen out and about quite a bit, it’s not official that they are dating. Many believe that this is Ye’s attempt to be with a duplicate of his now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

What’s your opinion on Kanye and Chaney Jones? Comment down below.