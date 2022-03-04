Now that her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West is over, Julia Fox is telling all. The actress has been capitalizing on every moment that she has obtained thanks to her connection to West, and recently, she sat down with The New York Times to speak candidly about her relationship with the billionaire rapper. According to Fox, she broke up with Ye.

“I tried my best to make it work,” she said. “I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month.”



Victor Boyko / Stringer / Getty Images

She added that she and West saw each other a total of 15 days out of the time they spent together, which was a little over six weeks total. Fox said she "didn't think" they were exclusive and answered whether or not their relationship was real or a publicity stunt.

“I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real," said Fox, before firmly denying rumors that she underwent training on how to respond in interviews about West. Then, Fox was questioned on her Call Her Daddy interview comments where she claimed they referred to one another as "boyfriend" and "girlfriend."

“I don’t think those words ever came out of my mouth, actually,” said Fox, although she did, indeed, say it on the podcast. “It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie.”

As far as West airing out her personal or private business is concerned, Fox isn't worried because she would return the favor. “I don’t think that he would want to open that door with me,” she said. “If you come for me, I’m going to come for you. And I’m really good at coming for people. I just go straight for the jugular. I don’t think he would be dumb enough to do that.”

She also recognized that the "exposure" was great for her and believes that one day, she'll "surpass the Kanye narrative."

