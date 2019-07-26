All signs point to The Big Day being Chance The Rapper's most ambitious album thus far. After landing a little behind schedule (though Chano likely arrives precisely when he means to), The Big Day was immediately met with a slew of positive first impressions. And, as is the case with many of today's albums, Chance kept the full album credits a mystery to be unveiled over time. Of course, the case was cracked with a little help from Tidal's "credits" feature, but that doesn't keep the revelation from being any more impressive.

Case in point, the man has Randy "You've Got A Friend In Me" Newman on a track. If that wasn't enough, The Big Day also features appearances from DaBaby, Nicki Minaj, Death Cab For Cutie, Sean Mendes, Justin Vernon, Smino, MadeinTyo, Ari Lennox, Taylor Bennett, CocoRosie, Francis & The Lights, Gucci Mane, Timbaland, Megan Thee Stallion, Trap Money Benny, Lil Durk, Pi'erre Bourne, and many more.

Check out the full list of credits, as transcribed by Complex, below. What is your favorite song off The Big Day?

1. “All Day Long”

Writers: Darius Scott, Nate Fox, Dwayne Verner Jr., Stix, Nico Segal, Peter Cottontale, Chance the Rapper

Producers: Darius Scott, Dwayne Verner Jr., Eric Butler, Nico Segal, DeMartis ‘Sax’ Williams, Chance the Rapper, Trap Money Benny, Nate Fox, Peter Cottontale, Stix 2. “Do You Remember” f/ Benjamin Gibbard

Writers: Justin Vernon, Chance the Rapper, Nico Segal, Eric Butler, Nate Fox, Benjamin Gibbard, Peter Cottontale, Francis Starlite, Dwayne Verner Jr., Garren Langford

Producers: Darius Scott, Nate Fox, Francis Starlite, Justin Vernon, Peter Cottontale, Chance the Rapper 3. “Eternal” f/ Smino

Writers: Garren Langford, Stix, Darian Garcia, Ken Bennett, Chance the Rapper, Smino, Darius Scott

Producers: Nico Segal, Garren Langford, Chance the Rapper, Smoko Ono, Nate Fox, Stix, Peter Cottontale, Darius Scott 4. “Hot Shower” f/ MadeinTYO and DaBaby

Writers: DaBaby, MadeinTYO, Chance the Rapper, Darian Garcia

Producers: Chance the Rapper, Smoko Ono 5. “We Go High”

Writers: Chance the Rapper, Darius Scott, Peter Cottontale, Mike Servin, Nico Segal, Ben Lusher, Nate Fox

Producers: Darius Scott, Chance the Rapper, Nico Segal, Ben Lusher, Nate Fox, Peter Cottontale 6. “I Got You (Always and Forever)”

Writers: Nate Fox, Peter Cottontale, Carter Lang, Ari Lennox, En Vogue, Garren Langford, Eric Butler, Dwayne Verner Jr., Chance the Rapper, Kierra Sheard

Producers: Chance the Rapper, Trap Money Benny, Nate Fox, Carter Lang, Nico Segal, Peter Cottontale, Dwayne Verner Jr., Garren Langford, Eric Butler 7. “Photo Ops (Skit)”

Writers: Chance the Rapper, Colleen Mares

Producers: n/a 8. “Roo” f/ Taylor Bennett and CocoRosie

Writers: Chance the Rapper, Taylor Bennett, CocoRosie

Producers: Chance the Rapper, Dwayne Verner Jr., Stix, Nico Segal, Nate Fox 9. “The Big Day” f/ Francis and the Lights

Writers: Carter Lang, Peter Cottontale, Darius Scott, Joe Rainey Sr., Nico Segal, Justin Vernon, Chance the Rapper, James Cleveland, Francis Starlite, John Stephens

Producers: Darius Scott, Nico Segal, Carter Lang, Chance the Rapper, Justin Vernon, Peter Cottontale 10. “Let’s Go On The Run”

Writers: Carter Lang, Chance the Rapper, Ben Lusher, Kevin K. Rhomberg, Dwayne Verner Jr., Nate Fox, Nico Segal

Producers: Carter Lang, Ben Lusher, Chance the Rapper, Nate Fox, Nico Segal, Dwayne Verner Jr. 11. “Handsome” f/ Megan Thee Stallion

Writers: Dex Coleman, Trap Money Benny, Pink Sweat$, Peter Cottontale, Chance the Rapper, Darian Garcia, Megan Thee Stallion

Producers: Smoko Ono, Trap Money Benny, Chance the Rapper, Peter Cottontale, Dex Coleman 12. “Big Fish” f/ Gucci Mane

Writers: Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane, Timbaland

Producers: Timbaland, Trap Money Benny, Chance the Rapper 13: “Ballin “Flossin” f/ Shawn Mendes

Writers: Keith Edward Crouch, Darius Scott, Stix, Nate Fox, Peter Cottontale, Kevin James, Chance the Rapper, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes

Producers: Chance the Rapper, Darius Scott, Eric Butler, Francis Starlite, Stix, Nate Fox, Nico Segal, Peter Cottontale 14. “4 Quarters in the Black (Skit)”

Writers: Chance the Rapper, Colleen Mares

Producers: n/a 15. “5 Year Plan”

Writers: Gabe Jaskowiak, Jordan Ware, Peter Cottontale, Francis Starlite, Darius Scott, Nate Fox, Chance the Rapper, Randy Newman, Macie Stewart

Producers: Chance the Rapper, Darius Scott, Francis Starlite, Gabe Jaskowiak, Jordan Ware, Nate Fox, Peter Cottontale 16. “Get a Bag”

Writers: Calvin Woods, Nate Fox, Lido, James Taylor, Chance the Rapper, Peter Cottontale

Producers: Chance the Rapper, Stix, Lido, Nate Fox, Peter Cottontale 17. “Slide Around” f/ Nicki Minaj

Writers: Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, Nate Fox, Chance the Rapper, Pi'erre Bourne

Producers: Chance the Rapper, Nate Fox, Pi'erre Bourne 18. “Sun Come Down”

Writers: Dwayne Verner Jr., Chance the Rapper, Ryan Vojtesak, Darius Scott, Gabe Jaskowiak, Nico Segal, Nate Fox, Eric Butler, Darian Garcia, Peter Cottontale

Producers: Chance the Rapper, Charlie Handsome, Darius Scott, Dwayne Verner Jr., Eric Butler, Gabe Jaskowiak, Nate Fox, Nico Segal, Peter Cottontale 19. “Found a Good One (Single No More)”

Writers: Nate Fox, Stix, Darius Scott, Nico Segal, Dwayne Verner Jr., Shane Lee Lindstrom, Lisa Mishra, Chance the Rapper, Peter Cottontale, SWV

Producers: Chance the Rapper, Darius Scott, Dwayne Verner Jr., Eric Butler, Stix, Murda Beatz, Nate Fox, Nico Segal, Peter Cottontale, Trap Money Benny 20. “Town on the Hill”

Writers: Peter Cottontale, Chance the Rapper, Justin Vernon, Francis Starlite

Producers: Chance the Rapper, Peter Cottontale, Francis Starlite 21. “Our House (Skit)”

Writers: Colleen Mares, Chance the Rapper

Producers: n/a 22. “Zanies and Fools” f/ Nicki Minaj

Writers: Chance the Rapper, Nico Segal, Stix, Carter Lang, Oscar Hammerstein II, Peter Cottontale, Nicki Minaj, Darius Scott, Nate Fox, Richard Rodgers, Dwayne Verner Jr.

Producers: Carter Lang, Chance the Rapper, Dwayne Verner Jr., Stix, Nate Fox, Nico Segal, Peter Cottontale

Joshua Lott/Getty Images