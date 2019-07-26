When Chance the Rapper announced that he would be releasing his debut album The Big Day on July 26, fans figured they'd be able to stream it at midnight. Unfortunately for them, the project only arrived in the afternoon, leaving everybody mesmerized at work, searching for that play button. Chano has always been an elusive character and we know that he can craft some stellar bodies of work. Acid Rap and Coloring Book are two solid projects but in recent times, Chance has somewhat dropped the ball. "GRoCERIES" was not everybody's favourite song and considering it came out during the lead-up to The Big Day, people expected it to make the cut. In turn though, a tracklist filled with sensational pieces of art and captivating features came our way.

While it's still early to judge Chance's debut album, his fans are giving it very high praise so far. With collaborations including Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Smino, Gucci Mane, and more, Chance swung for a home run and the ball is about to fly out of the park. Social media reactions describe the project as a "masterpiece" and while we'll need to sit with it for some time to determine that, the album is extremely smooth, easy to listen to, and filled with amazing production. What else can you ask for from him?

Let us know what you think of The Big Day. Was it worth the extra few hours of waiting?