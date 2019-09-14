One thing that Chance The Rapper isn't shy about sharing with any and everyone is the love he has for his wife, Kirsten Corley. He's both teased and ridiculed for how much he lays on the love for Kirsten, but that doesn't hinder the Chicago rapper from continuing to show his affections. In a recent sit down with L.A.'s Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show, Chance reflected on what gave him the extra push to propose to his now-wife.

Surprisingly, Chance said that it was Offset who gave him a pep talk not long after the Migos rapper secretly wed Cardi B. “The other thing that actually changed my life, this is great, everything is coming back to me. I was actually at Coachella when we had this conversation," Chance recalled. "[Offset] was like, 'Everybody doesn’t know this, but this thing between me and Cardi isn’t fake. We actually just got married in my backyard like a couple weeks ago and we didn’t tell anybody.' This was before it got announced, this was before everything that has happened through their relationship."

"[Offset] was like, 'This is my wife, this is who I'mma be with for the rest of my life. So as close as we are just know that we are a million times closer and this is what we need as a family,'" Chance shared that Offset told him. "'Obviously her album is dope, obviously...but like just keep it real with me if you’re gonna do this,' and I was like, 'Before you said all that stuff I wanted to do it but now I’m gonna do it, and I’m gonna propose to my wife soon.' So that just being 100 percent clear about it: Offset, yeah, probably one of the biggest inspirations in me manning up."