July is here which means Chance The Rapper's album should be arriving real soon. While he hasn't given us an exact date, he has confirmed the month and it's safe to say his fans are on edge until it's full arrival. The latest on the tape is a preview for a single that's set to be on the album, in pure dedication to Chance's wife, Kirsten Corley.

The "No Problem" rapper shared a snippet to Instagram since today also marks their engagement anniversary. The teaser comes with a clip of when Chance purposed to Kirsten at a family BBQ last year and you can hear him singing the following: “Oh my god, think it’s the greatest day of my life. So glad you arrived, but the only way to survive is to go crazy.”

Back when Chance was still putting in work on the upcoming project, he shared a post to Instagram that told his fans to thank his wife for allowing him to go all in.

"My wife gave me the go ahead to put everything else on hold and really go to work on my debut album. Its been a lil hard at times, I obviously miss Chicago and family and working on other stuff, but there truly is no joy like making a project. Somehow I always forget that i’m so, so good at this," he wrote.