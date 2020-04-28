An artist can go years before amassing a number-one hit to their name, if they manage to do so at all -- for Chance The Rapper, who originally won hearts on his debut mixtape Acid Rap, that fateful day arose the moment he linked up with DJ Khaled. In 2017, Khaled dropped off his Grateful album, ringing it in with the release of "I'm The One," a stacked track featuring Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quavo, and Chance The Rapper.

Brian Ach/Getty Images

While it was a little more pop-friendly than his first-day fans may have anticipated, the bouncy track quickly became an unstoppable hit, bringing Chano into the mainstream eye like never before. "3 years ago today, this video and song released and changed my life," captions Chance, sharing a picture from the star-studded video shoot. "Thank you Justin, Qua, Wayne and especially Khaled and for believing in me and allowing me on this timeless song. My first number 1 and 7x PLATINUM! This record was the first hip hop song to debut at number 1 on billboard in SEVEN YEARS!! WE BROUGHT SHIT BYKE LOW KEY."

As they say, you never forget your first -- it's clear that Chance will continue to hold "I'm The One" dear to heart, and one has to wonder if we'll be seeing him pop up on Khaled's next album, whenever that ends up rolling around. Congratulations to Chano for this major accomplishment -- do you still bump "I'm The One?"