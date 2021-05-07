It's been a few years since Chance the Rapper concluded his 2016 headlining concert series the Magnificent Coloring World Tour. The Chicago emcee embarked on the 37 stop tour in support of his commercial and critically successful project Coloring Book. Earning him the Best Rap Album award in 2017, the accompanying tour added to the project's allure.

Now five years removed from the project and world tour, the hitmaker treated fans by unleashing a surprise trailer for an upcoming Magnificent Coloring World concert film. Teaming up with AMC theaters, the rapper will premiere the concert film in theaters for the first time ever.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Announcing the news on his Instagram page, Chance shared a brief preview of the trailer on Friday afternoon to build anticipation for the motion picture. "Coming soon, Full trailer in bio," penned the Acid Rap artist in the caption while tagging the cinema giant in the post.

The trailer provides brief clips of different moments from the film while panning to different screens that read, " a house of kicks film," "for the first time ever in theaters," "an experience like no other," "magnificent coloring world," before finally reading "coming soon."

”As the first individual music artist to distribute a concert film at AMC, Chance continues to break new ground in entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring this incredible event to the big screen at AMC communities around the country,” said Nikkole Denson-Randolph, SVP, Content Strategy & Inclusive Programming at AMC Theatres “Chance’s love of not only film, but the communal magic of the cinemas and the shared experience of seeing a film together makes this collaboration even more special.”

As of now, no official word on when the film is expected to hit theaters has been given. In the meantime, check out the full trailer for Magnificent Coloring World below and let us know if you'll be tuning in below!