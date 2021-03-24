Two weeks ago, Chance the Rapper stunned Hip-Hop fans with the new music video for "The Heart & The Tongue," a quick two-and-a-half-minute song that saw the Chicago artist in rare lyrical form. The scenery for the video was minimal, yet grand, as it was shot at what Chance has been calling the House of Kicks. Yesterday, the artist, known for his fan-favorite mixtapes Acid Rap and Coloring Book, took fans back to House of Kicks, but rather than new music, Chance treated them to a new skit.

Titled "1-800-STUNT (House Of Kicks)," Chance's peculiar new YouTube video finds him and a few other familiar faces assuming the role of stuntmen that will ironically volunteer to do the mundane day-to-day tasks that nobody really likes doing. The clip stars Chance the Rapper's wife, Reeseynem, Vic Mensa, and an assortment of other people participating in the humorous faux commercial.

If you're wondering why the video even exists, the actual purpose of Chance's foray into sketch comedy is unclear, but seeing as it stars artists like Reeseynem and Vic Mensa, perhaps it is a hint at Chance's new artistic direction. Checking out the strange two-and-a-half-minute skit, you can watch it below.

Do you have any idea as to what Chance the Rapper could possibly be up to?