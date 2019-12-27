Chamillionaire has not released any musical projects in a while, but it does not mean his money has stopped stacking up. The artist is now heavily involved in the tech industry, financial investments and even philanthropy. We previously reported on him joining forces with E-40 last month to put in $100K into a minority-founded startup. Despite the good deeds, however, Chamillionaire wants fans to know he has not stepped out of the Hip Hop realm yet. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, the "Ridin' Dirty" artist chimed in on the current state of his affairs along with his reasons for backing away from Hip Hop at the moment.

"People always tell me I’m retired. I never said I’m retired. I still feel like I’m gonna put music out whenever I feel like it, on my own terms, when I have something to say. We’re in a different time now. The game is not to make a dope song, the game is to get as much attention as possible," he shared. He then added that the current music industry does not "really align" with him at the moment. Moreover, he spoke about rappers like Kendrick Lamar and J.Cole sustaining the essence of Hip Hop in the industry at the moment. Though, he continues "the music industry to me looks like a lot of people trying to get attention, and I’m probably one of the last people that like attention. I’m the introvert that knows how to act like an extrovert." Perhaps someday, the rapper will return, but for now, he is doing his own thing.

