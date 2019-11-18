Chamillionaire & E-40 have been laying pretty low as of late but they've both made their way back in the headlines for all the right reasons. Both acts have been shelling out money to minority-led start-up projects through the Convoz app. Previous contestants have won $25,000 as well as mentorship to bring their startup to life and now the duo has announced a $100,000 opportunity.



Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Some of the cash will also be coming from Daymond John, the founder of FUBU, who will join the Convoz app to oversee the contestants that present their ideas for the grand prize.

“When people say they can’t find African-American startups to invest in, that sounds a little crazy to me,” Chamillionaire said of investing in minority start-ups. “I feel like minority and women founded startups have been historically under-appreciated so I’m honored that legends like E40 & Daymond John would be willing to help bring more awareness to this problem. Capital and information are things that our community needs more of so we are trying to do what we can to spark some change.'

Download the Convo app for more information on how to apply and watch the "Ridin'" rapper explain more below.