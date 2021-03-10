It's another run-in with the law for controversial public figure Celina Powell. The social media star has built her brand off of creating scandals involving rappers or other famous figures as she details their alleged sexual exploits. Powell has often claimed that she's had an affair with Snoop Dogg and has "outed" artists by sharing alleged DMs or recordings of phone calls and messages. According to the Miami Herald, Powell's most recent set of troubles comes courtesy of law enforcement as it's reported she was arrested last night (March 8).

The outlet claims that an arrest record shows Powell was pulled over by Miami officers after making a right turn without using her signal. Initially, it's reported that she was given a "verbal warning" about the mishap but then was arrested for "habitually driving on a suspended license." Powell reportedly was arrested on New Year's Eve on the same charge and last year in Denver, she was clocked for speeding without a license. The Miami Herald claims Powell has "her license revoked in Colorado for being a habitual traffic offender."

The exploitative figure has yet to detail her latest traffic violation arrest but keep an eye out for a statement sometime soon. Check out her mugshot below.

