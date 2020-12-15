Celina Powell is at it again, dissing Snoop Dogg's wife after alleging that she was sexually involved with the rapper earlier this year.

The self-proclaimed Black Widow recently exposed Snoop Dogg, claiming that the rap legend flew her out and had sex with her in a hotel room, which she allegedly filmed for her OnlyFans page. The allegations threw a wrench in Snoop's marriage, which has nearly been compromised several times because of cheating rumors. Still, Shante Broadus sticks by her man, despite being publicly fed up with him at times.

While they appear to be all-good, Celina Powell felt like shaking things up again, activating Homewrecker Mode and coming for Shante on Instagram Stories.

Tagging Snoop's wife in a new post, Celina Powell had some choice words, saying: "I took this bitch n***a & she took him right tf back.. Damn my bad stingy ass bitch."

The mean words were accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Clearly, Celina Powell isn't turning herself around or growing up anytime soon. She's built her entire brand off of ruining other people's relationships and exposing rappers and their infidelity issues. Her latest target has been Snoop Dogg but, in the past, she's come for people like 6ix9ine, Offset, and more.

Recently, she appears to have gotten back with her ex-boyfriend DJ Akademiks, who bought her a new Mercedes G-Wagon a few months ago.