Drake may be a Certified Lover Boy but, from the looks of it, that love doesn't extend to the self-proclaimed Black Widow Celina Powell.

The rapper is well in the midst of his mysterious rollout for his new studio album, which is releasing within the next three weeks. As he continues shooting music videos in the Bahamas and cryptically teasing lyrics from the project, Drake went viral on Twitter for his alleged text message exchange with the infamous Celina Powell. Known for exposing countless rappers, including Offset, Tory Lanez, Snoop Dogg, 6ix9ine, and more, Celina seemingly tried to get with Drake, finding the artist's phone number and allegedly texting him.

Confirming her identity in her texts, Drake swiftly responded by telling her, "Def never gave u my number. I know who u are. I want nooooo parts." Celina seemingly accepted the L, saying, "welp okay. N yes you did it's still in my dm. I don't wanna upset you tho so I'll stop."

Not believing that he had messaged her his number, Drake allegedly went to go check, sending back a screenshot proving her wrong. "Doesn't look like it lol," he wrote back. "I just wanted you to open my DMs thanks," replied Celina Powell. "I don't wanna get blocked tho sooo I'll exit now."

The alleged text exchange is going viral on social media, with people reacting via jokes and memes. Celina has re-posted the messages on her Instagram Stories, saying, "Not me being dragged 2 years later after Drake curved me". On Twitter, she claimed that she got Drake's number from Tory Lanez's phone.

Do you think the messages are real?