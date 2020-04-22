The second wave of coronavirus could be a lot scarier than our current circumstances.

This past Tuesday, according to the NY Post, the head of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that the second wave, expected this winter, could be a lot deadlier than what we’re experiencing right now.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The first wave of this coronavirus has already killed over 42,000 Americans. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, expressed that even though stay-at-home orders are being turned over and even protested, "it’s not helpful" to combat the pandemic. He urged officials to continue to stress the importance of social distancing and washing hands. Redfield said that city officials need to prepare for the worst case scenarios.

"There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," Redfield said. "And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean."

Redfield explains, "We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time," and having both outbreaks simultaneously will put even more weight on the healthcare system. "It could have been really, really, really, really difficult in terms of health capacity," Redfield stated, if both the flu season and coronavirus peaked at the same time this year.

Stay safe.

