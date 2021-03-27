Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, welcomed their second child, Sunny Cinco, on Monday. The couple announced that the baby girl was born on Instagram, Saturday, with a series of family photos.

"On Monday, March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22 am our hearts got bigger. Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!" she wrote in the caption.



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Fine also posted a lengthy and emotional message on Instagram which he titled "Letter to my Daughters." The post reads:

I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love. I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong. That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose, I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people. Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I’m put on this earth to support what you two love doing. I’m so happy you two are so close on age like myself and my brothers because you will quickly learn that iron sharpens iron and you two will make each other better. I hope you read this when you go to your prom, graduation, when you’re married with your own families (I have to approve of course), and even when I’m gone (not for 100 more years don’t worry) to understand how much my heart is filled with joy, pride, and love for my 3 girls. I am happy you chose me as your Da.

Cassie and Fine announced that they were expecting a second child back in December 2020.

