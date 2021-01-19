They were enjoying their family-filled life with their daughter Frankie Fine who wasn't even a year old when Cassie and her husband Alex Fine were surprised to learn that they were expecting another child. Just prior to sharing their big news, the singer had debuted her post-pregnancy body that took her months to get back into shape. The happy couple is excited about their new addition, but Cassie recently shared that she's going to need more time in between pregnancies before she even thinks about having a third child.

"I had a four or five-month window between the two pregnancies where I remember drinking wine and then back to being pregnant," Cassie told PEOPLE. "Before COVID, I was casually talking to my doctor about birth control, but once the stay-at-home order went into effect, I was lax about going to the doctor because I didn't want to go out of the house unless necessary. Of course, I had no idea how fertile you are after having a baby, so I delayed. And, here we are, seven months later!"

Regardless, Cassie and Alex are looking forward to welcoming their second child in March. "I love that Frankie's going to have a sibling super close in age. Plus, we're home so much now anyway, and my entire house is all 'baby,' so in that sense, the timing is ideal," she added. "But after this, I need my body back for a minute before even considering another."

Check out a few snaps of Cassie and her family below.

