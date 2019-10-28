A lot has changed in just one-year for Cassie. Exactly 12 months ago at this time, news broke that she and Diddy ended their relationship since they first started dating back in 2007. Reports then started circling that Cassie began dating the personal trainer Diddy hired for her, Alex Fine, and their romance was confirmed by a string of images they both shared to Instagram. Just a few months later the couple announced they were engaged followed by a pregnancy update as they are both expecting their first child together.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Cassie's due date is just around the corner and before she hosted an intimate baby shower this past weekend the "Me & U" singer shared a heartfelt throwback from two years ago when she was battling some "personal demons." The image was taken during her relationship with Diddy and sees her sitting on a windowsill in New York seemingly smoking. Cassie began by explaining how looking at old photos is a form of therapy for her as it takes her back to the feelings she had in those exact moments.

"This photo was of me in NY on May 31st, 2017. I feel sad for the girl in the picture because I know the personal demons she was battling, but I’m so excited for her growth to come. It’s bittersweet looking at this photo," she wrote. "This is a shout out to everyone on their journey! I’m still on mine and I hope that me sharing can help others know that there is so much joy in recognizing your growth every step of the way."