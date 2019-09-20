Cashmere Cat Releases “Princess Catgirl” Ft. Tory Lanez, XXXTentacion Sample & More

After weeks of promotion, which included hearing songs like “Emotions” & “For Your Eyes Only,” Norwegian producer/DJ Cashmere Cat decides to come through today and share his new project Princess Catgirl.

The follow up to last year’s debut album contains 7 tracks in total and features contributions from SOPHIE, Tory Lanez, Kota Banks, Benny Blanco, and more. There's even a XXXTentacion sample on the song "Moo," which flips X's "Moonlight" record.

“She’s very cute and powerful,” Cashmere said about the the feline superhero and album title. “I’ve always been shy—since the beginning of being an artist I would hide my face, not want to do interviews, hide behind other artists. I guess you could say I was scared. So I created Princess Catgirl to be the face of my music. She makes me feel safe.”

Cashmere Cat will hit the road later this year for the album’s supporting tour, which you can peep tour dates for right here if interested.

Out now, fans can stream the 7-song EP in its entirety via any one of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think.