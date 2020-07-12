mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Casey Veggies, Rockie Fresh, & Hit-Boy Vent On "Miss My Dawgs (Long Live Nip)"

Karlton Jahmal
July 12, 2020 11:40
Fresh Veggies 2 Album CoverFresh Veggies 2 Album Cover
Fresh Veggies 2 Album Cover

"Miss My Dawgs (Long Live Nip)"
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies Feat. HitBoy

The marathon continues...


Reminisce on the days when our loved ones were here. Close your eyes and remember the good times. "Miss My Dawgs (Long Live Nip)" is the perfect song to set the mood for those moments. The Hit-Boy assisted track is the outro on Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh's new tape, Fresh Veggies 2Unlike many songs of this nature, the instrumental isn't sad or sappy. Instead, Veggies and Fresh go in on over-hyped drums and an eerie sounding twisted synth. 

Hit-Boy comes in on the third verse and easily keeps up with the other two on this one. Of course, Hit-Boy also has production credits on "Miss My Dawgs (Long Live Nip)." It's always heartwarming to see the continued outpouring of love for Nipsey Hussle.  

Quotable Lyrics
I miss some of my niggas and they still alive
I shed tears for certain niggas that really died
The worst feelin' when I seen my brother momma cry
God damn, Chi-Town, 'nother homicide
Lifestyle had to change so I switch it up
I stayed true to the grind and got bigger bucks
Now it's meals at the table, wanna sit with us?

