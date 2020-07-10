Casey Veggies & Rockie Fresh Return With "Fresh Veggies 2"

Every time that Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh team up on a song/project, they snap. That's why, when they announced their collective album Fresh Veggies 2, a continuation of their 2013 body of work, people couldn't wait for it to drop.

Fresh Veggies 2 is officially out now, including features from Wale, Curren$y, 24hrs, Iamsu!, SK8, Reo Cragun, and more. The fourteen-track collection includes a tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the end, which was produced by Hit-Boy.

"6 years in the making," wrote Veggies on IG. "Ima let the music speak." Rockie Fresh also couldn't believe the moment, saying, "Damn it’s really here."

Listen to Fresh Veggies 2 below and let us know your favorite song in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Sin

2. Young Rockstars

3. Walking Accomplishment (feat. Wale)

4. Hotel Suite

5. Time Machine/Numb To Hate (Interlude) [feat. Dame Don]

6. No Games (feat. SK8)

7. It's A Must

8. Down South (feat. BackWood Jones)

9. M.O.B

10. Selfish (feat. Reo Cragun & 24hrs)

11. Murda

12. I Know Myself (feat. Iamsu!)

13. Demeanor/Messy (Interlude) [feat. Curren$y & Church]

14. Miss My Dawgs (Long Live Nip) [feat. Hit-Boy]