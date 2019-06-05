Casey Veggies & Dom Kennedy Link Up On "Stop Playin"

Casey Veggies has been getting ready for the release of his new album this week. Ahead of its release, he links up with Dom Kennedy for their super smooth new collab, "Stop Playin." The two rappers link up over production from G-RY over a reflective joint that they look back on the obstacles they've faced and how they've overcome. The two rappers have worked together on numerous occasions on tracks such as "Beats Hoes and Rhymes" as well as "Get Through."

"Stop Playin" follows the release of "Awarded" which he released last month. Organic will also feature appearances from YG, E-40, Bino Rideaux, The Game, Kalan.FrFr, and BJ The Chicago Kid.

Peep Casey Veggies and Dom Kennedy's new collaboration below and keep your eyes peeled for Organic.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby girl want me to wife her, I tell her "it depends"

Gotta make sure she a rider or I ain't feeling it

Gotta make sure she a rider, gotta be militant

Keep some real ones in your cypher or you don't benefit

