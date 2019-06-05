mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Casey Veggies & Dom Kennedy Link Up On "Stop Playin"

Aron A.
June 05, 2019 16:22
934 Views
31
1
CoverCover

Stop Playin
Casey Veggies Feat. Dom Kennedy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
69% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Casey Veggies & Dom Kennedy link up on their new track "Stop Playin."


Casey Veggies has been getting ready for the release of his new album this week. Ahead of its release, he links up with Dom Kennedy for their super smooth new collab, "Stop Playin." The two rappers link up over production from G-RY over a reflective joint that they look back on the obstacles they've faced and how they've overcome. The two rappers have worked together on numerous occasions on tracks such as "Beats Hoes and Rhymes" as well as "Get Through."

"Stop Playin" follows the release of "Awarded" which he released last month. Organic will also feature appearances from YG, E-40, Bino Rideaux, The Game, Kalan.FrFr, and BJ The Chicago Kid.

Peep Casey Veggies and Dom Kennedy's new collaboration below and keep your eyes peeled for Organic.

Quotable Lyrics
Baby girl want me to wife her, I tell her "it depends"
Gotta make sure she a rider or I ain't feeling it
Gotta make sure she a rider, gotta be militant
Keep some real ones in your cypher or you don't benefit

Casey Veggies
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  1
  1
  934
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Casey Veggies Dom Kennedy organic G. Ry Sap new single
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Casey Veggies & Dom Kennedy Link Up On "Stop Playin"
31
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject