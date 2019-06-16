Cardi B has earned her 11th top 10 song on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with her newest Press" track debuting at No. 6 on the latest iteration of the list. Originally arriving on May 31st, the track now becomes Cardi's seventh top 10 debut on the chart.

The track earned 22.2 million streams in the United States in the week ending with June 6th according to Nielsen Music, also pushing to a No. 8 debut on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart. In addition, it hits No. 2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart with a registered number of 20,000 downloads.

"Press" experiences a jump of 15 slots on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as well with a 45% increase attributed to an audience of 4.6 million. Along with "Press" making major moves, several other tracks are earning Cardi a few more wins.

Her appearance on Offset's "Clout" becomes her 13th top 20 track on the Airplay chart with an audience of 9.3 million while her Bruno Mars "Please Me" collab sits at No. 1 on the same list for the 11th straight week with 24.3 million in audience. "Please Me" now surpasses "Bodak Yellow" as Cardi B's longest No. 1-ranking title on the chart while inching towards matching Bruno Mars' own personal record of 12 weeks, currently held by "That's What I Like."