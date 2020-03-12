Offset has a few talents but Cardi B is questioning his skills in the kitchen, atleast when it comes to his tuna salad recipe. Set hit the 'Gram where he revealed just how he whips up his tune salad -- country style. "That's tuna right there. You put that sugar on that thang. Ouuu. Throw that mayo in there. Whip it up. Whip that thang up. You gon' have that sweet tuna. That shit gon' be hittin'," he said as he declared this the "Best Tuna Ever."

Sweet tuna salad surely isn't unheard of but apparently, it's not as common anywhere else as it is in the South. Cardi B hit the 'Gram where she screen recorded Offset's IG Story with his tuna recipe and asked her followers whether there's anyone else who does this. "who eat they tuna like this ? Besides @offsetyrn🥴In sorry I eat mines with onion,mayo , vinegar and pepper ...This tho," she wrote on Instagram.

Her followers quickly chimed in on Offset's sugary tuna recipe. Aside from Internet celebrity Chris Crocker who said that his grandmother eats her tuna salad the same way, everyone unanimously agreed that this was a completely foreign approach to Tune salad. One commenter even joked that Offset is pregnant.

Peep a few of the hilarious responses below.