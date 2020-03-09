Offset will be jumping deeper into the world of entertainment now that he's inked a brand new representation deal. Per Billboard, the Migos member signed a worldwide representation deal in all areas with United Talent Agency. The announcement of the deal arrives a week after he made his formal acting debut on NCIS: LA as an undercover agent.

Offset's established himself as a solo entity aside from the Migos. Releasing his debut album, Father Of 4 in 2019, he debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 and produced the Grammy-nominated single, "Clout" featuring his wife Cardi B who he also apologized to on the album countless times.

As Offset continues to expand past the world of music into other forms of entertainment, the rapper's new deal with United Talent Agency will push Offset into a global cultural figure. Along with his foray into acting, he recently teamed up with streaming platform Caffeine for two new shows including Bet With Set that finds the rapper placing bets against celebrity guests while they livestream themselves playing video games.

Offset and his wife Cardi B are dominating right now as an entertainment power couple. Cardi herself recently made her acting debut in 2019's summer smash Hustlers starring J. Lo. There's no doubt that she had some sort of influence in Offset getting further into the world of acting.