Cardi B recently announced that the music video for her track, "Hot Shit," featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, is due out on July 12. In a post on Instagram from Sunday, the Bronx rapper shared a short clip from the video when revealing the release date.

“I know y’all been waiting… HOT S### VIDEO THIS TUESDAY 7/12 8 PM EST,” Cardi captioned the teaser.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Cardi had confirmed that the song would be getting a music video during an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe on New Music Daily. Speaking with the outlet earlier this month, Cardi explained the delayed-release while citing difficulty shooting with CGI.

“This video, oh my goodness. I don’t want to talk about the video because this video has brought me so much drama. Not with the artists though,” Cardi explained at the time. “I don’t really do CGI. So this is my first time trying CGI. It was something very different for me. I couldn’t maneuver or move how I wanted to, because I was very confused. After I finished the video, I find out that this shit takes so long. I did this video around March, and it’s still not even ready yet.”

"Hot Shit" is Cardi's first single of 2022 and comes ahead of her highly-anticipated sophomore album, which will serve as a follow-up to her critically-acclaimed 2018 album, Invasion of Privacy.

Check out the teaser for the "Hot Shit" music video below.





