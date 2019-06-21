Cardi B won a prestigious award last night when the "Money" rapper became the first female rapper to be named Songwriter of the Year at the annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. The event took place in Beverly Hills and Cardi hit the red carpet with her husband Offset before she took the stage and made a speech thanking everyone for the honour.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I just want to say I’m very grateful," Cardi B told the audience. “Sometimes I feel like I’m not doing too much because when it comes to female rappers, it’s like you’re never doing too much or they’re always pitting you against another female rapper. People on my team are like 'Cardi, you’re crazy. You won a Grammy. Cardi, all your songs are charting.’

“[With] everybody saying I’m not this or that,” she continued, “sometimes I gotta see it and feel it for myself because it’s hard. Everybody always wants to say I made it because of this or made it because of that. I made it because I worked my ass off… Thank you very much, ASCAP. This is an honor for me."

