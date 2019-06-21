For months, Cardi B has been in and out of court for her strip club assault case. The multi-platinum recording artist has been accused of ordering a beatdown on two strippers in a New York club, Baddie Gi and Jade (Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend), after being led to believe that they were involved in an affair with her husband Offset. The attack occurred last year and has dragged on for a while. Cardi felt confident enough that she would be proven innocent and she turned down a plea deal but now, she has been formally indicted by a grand jury in Queens, New York.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

According to ABC News, an indictment has officially been returned in Bardi's beatdown case. It will be left unopened and sealed until her arraignment on Tuesday next week. The rapper was previously facing misdemeanour charges for throwing chairs and bottles at the two dancers but things could change next week. Do you think Cardi will be able to make it out of this without serving any time?

In other Cardi B-related news, the superstar artist helped out Lil Nas X on his debut project 7, assisting him on one of the songs. Listen to that here. We'll keep you updated on any potential updates in her legal case.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images