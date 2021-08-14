Cardi B Shows Off Kulture's New $48K Custom Hermès Birkin Bag

Cardi B shared a photo of her daughter, Kulture, on Instagram, this week, with a new yellow Hermès Birkin bag. The piece features more than 30,000 Swarovski crystals in the shape of a rainbow.

Michelle Berk, CEO of Privé Porter, spoke with Page Six about the inspiration for the eye-catching bag.

“Cardi and Kulture were at Claire’s, of all places. Kulture saw a small bag with a rainbow and started begging for it," Berk explained. “In typical Cardi way, she didn’t get that bag, but she called me instead to try to replicate that rainbow on a Birkin for Kulture.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Berk says that the bag costs a steep $48,000.

“The Birkin is getting so big — so many women are finally getting one — that our biggest collectors are coming to us to create something that no one else has. It’s that simple,” said Berk.

Cardi recently said that it's not jewelry like this that will leave her broke, but Kulture's purchases on the game, Roblox.

"If I ever go broke is not because of jewelry,cars or purses it’s because of Roblox," Cardi joked on Twitter. "Like I need a discount or a gift card for that game cause my kid be running it up."

Check out Kulture's new bag below.