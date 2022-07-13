Less than two weeks after dropping off her first single in a minute, "Hot Shit," Cardi B has returned with a music video for her fans, and while the mother of two looks as incredible as ever in her various outfits for the project, Twitter has been clowning the outfit choice of one of her collaborators, and questioning if it's even him in the visual at all.

The three-and-a-half-minute-long track features Lil Durk, who slides in on the second verse and was obviously very present for the filming of the visual, and Kanye West, who shows out on the closing verse, and may have been animated into the music video, according to social media speculation.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cardi dropped off the music video on Tuesday (July 12) evening, and it's already racked up over 50K likes on YouTube, though the commentary over on Twitter isn't as nice.

"Does Kanye know that there's a 'Hot Shit' music video?" one user asked along with a heavily memed clip of Keke Palmer's Vanity Fair lie detector interview when she said, "I hate to say it, I hope I don't sound ridiculous, but I don't know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street and I wouldn't know a thing."

Another pondered, "Y'alllll, ummmm was that actually Kanye in the Cardi 'Hot Shit' video?!? He didn't take off the mask AND Cardi was never next to him."

Check out more Twitter reactions below, and let us know what your thoughts on the music video are in the comments.