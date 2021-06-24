Cardi B says that female rappers have to put much more effort into their performances than male rappers, citing hair and make-up, choreography, and more. Cardi's statement came in response to a fan on Twitter who complained that men pick apart female artists' performances.

“Unrelated but; I hate how Women rappers can perform & have whole ass choreography routines & still get criticized & picked apart while men rappers just walk around in one circle, jump up & down, giving the bare minimum with no criticism @ all," one fan wrote quote-tweeting a video of Cardi performing “Clout” and “Press” at the 2019 BET Awards.



The rap star responded to the post: "Female rappers have to bust their ass on performances, great visuals, hours on make-up, hours on hair, pressure by the public to look perfect, make great music and yet are The most disrespected. It’s always they not good enough, what’s new? It’s boring, Why her not me."

Earlier this week, Vin Diesel confirmed that Cardi will be returning for the forthcoming 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. She appeared in the ninth film as Leysa, something she said was "so dope."

