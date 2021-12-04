Cardi B rocked an embellished Prada mini-dress for his first appearance as the creative director of Playboy for the brand's party at Art Basel in Miami, Friday night. Playboy announced earlier this week that Cardi would serve as their first-ever creative director.

In addition to the Prada dress, Cardi pulled up with a diamond Playboy bunny pendant.



Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

The event was held in celebration of Playboy's new lifestyle brand, Big Bunny. Charli XCX, Julia Fox, David Guetta, and more were also in attendance.

Cardi announced her new role with Playboy in a tweet on Thursday: “Ya girl is now the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at @playboy!!! What a dream!! im getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from @playboy. I’m so excited for everything that’s coming.”

She added in a press release: "For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

Check out Cardi's outfit for Friday night below.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

