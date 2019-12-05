Youtube has released its top-trending and most-viewed videos lists for 2019, and the Most Viewed Music Videos (U.S.) list is stacked with this year's prominent hip-hop heavy hitters. Receiving the top spot for the most-viewed music video in the U.S. is Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" video for his infamous remix with Billy Ray Cyrus. These two also claimed the number 5 spot for the Western-inspired "Official Movie" visual, which had cameos from huge stars like Chris Rock, Rico Nasty, Vince Staples, and Diplo.

DaBaby sidles on up to Lil Nas at number 2 for the official music video of his smash hit "Suge (Yea Yea)."Yo Gotti & Lil Baby claim number 3 for the "Put A Date On It" vid while Polo G & Lil Tjay snatch the number 4 spot for their "Pop Out" visual, directed by Ryan Lynch and produced by JDONTHATRACK & Iceberg.

The hip-hop domination doesn't end in the top 5, however. Power couple Offset & Cardi B's yellow-tinted "Clout" video occupies the 6th spot, while 21 Savage & J. Cole's "a lot" are beat out at number 8 by Billie Eilish at number 7 with "bad guy." The sprinkling of pop music continues with Ariana Grande's "7 rings" at number 9, though there were claims that the song and video ripped off hip-hop flow and culture in several ways. The tenth and final spot on the top 10 list goes to Daddy Yankee & Snow for their "Con Calma" collab.

While content like beauty tutorials and Youtube challenges occupy the Top-Trending videos list, which takes into account factors such as the number of likes and comments on and searches for a video as well as views, there was one important hip-hop video that made the list: Soulja Boy's now-infamous appearance on The Breakfast Club in January. Soulja rants about Drake, Kanye, and Tyga in the viral clip, which stacked up over 18 million views and counting and earned itself the eighth most top-trending Youtube video of 2019.