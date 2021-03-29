The release of Lil Nas X's latest music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" set the Internet ablaze, along with its accompanying sneaker release. The Satanic imagery sent Conservative pundits (and Joyner Lucas) on a downward spiral as they dwelled on the future of the youth and upholding traditional values.

In the midst of all of this happening, right-wing agent Candace Owens somehow managed to drag Cardi B into the mix. It was only a few weeks ago when Candace took issue with songs like "WAP" and "Up" and her concerns with what they'll do the future of young women. This time, she used the death of George Floyd, Cardi B's honesty, and Lil Nas X's Satanic imagery as the real reason "that's keeping Black America behind" -- not white supremacy. Along with Owens, Twitter provocateur Matt Walsh claimed it was Cardi B and Lil Nas X that's pushing young kids towards a life of criminality.

Cardi B has always been open about her religious beliefs in the past so she found it quite confusing why the imagery of Satan and hell was comparable to her confidence as a woman. "Don’t confuse and compare my sexual confidence with anything that has to do with religion.Ya keep putting me in these tweets and I don’t play that shit .I have very strong faith in God and I don’t play with him neither," she wrote, adding, "Leave me then fuck alone!"

After a fan claimed that she practices Santaria, to which she replied, "Learn people religion you uncultured swine before you get them confused."

"My issue is Every time a celebrity facing backlash or some dumb shit like the Dr Seuss & Pepe la peu shit happened people always gotta bring my fuckin name up & shit don’t be having nothing to do wit me .Like .SHIT DONT MAKE SENSE," she added. Check her tweets below.