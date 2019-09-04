This is likely to go down as the strangest rap beef of the entire year. We seriously hope Cardi B takes this to the studio because, to be completely honest, it would be pretty funny to watch her actually have a battle of words with a group of 10-year-old white kids. Four pre-teen boys who regularly upload videos to the popular ZN8tion page on social media recently released a diss track against the global superstar, chasing some clout off of her and destroying her character with bars such as: "I don’t know what’s faker, your life or your butt." Well, it would appear as though Bardi actually saw the video because she went on a rant on Instagram Live, addressing the boys with some scathing remarks.



After being told that she can fix her teeth but not her face by a group of young children, she decided to put them in their place. "Not gonna let no little fucking white boys come at me all motherfucking day long," said the multi-platinum recording artist. "Motherfucking shut the f uck up and stay in your motherfucking place. Go drink your motherfucking milk, bitch. F uck."

In a different diss track, the 10-year-old quadruplets, who are known as Hollywood, Slim Z, Bonez McKoy and Mr. Great (lol), went after everybody's least-favorite rainbow-haired sensation Tekashi 6ix9ine. According to Page Six, they said, "Tekashi69 in the prison dropping soap, crying to the judge but he’s got no hope."

