When Cardi B decides to record a video of herself speaking (loudly) and post it to Instagram, it is often hilarious and insightful. Her latest topic of discussion was the reason men gravitate towards her. She listed several reasons, but to sum it all up: she's a "motherf****** vibe!".

Confidence is something you have to work towards, usually resulting from a history of haters bent on making you feel otherwise. The same way that Cardi's Twitter thread earlier this week defending her 2018 Grammy win was inspired by people telling her she didn't deserve it, her assurance that she's That Bitch was birthed out of people questioning her appeal.

She starts off her breakdown of what makes her such a catch by recollecting the days when she would be criticized by other women for being a "ratchet" stripper with "crooked teeth". She explains that, despite these supposed flaws, men would fall in love with her - as it evidently still the case because she is now married to Offset. This enigma can be simply deciphered by considering the fact that Cardi is "that homie that n****s like to talk to, to laugh with", and to top it off, "with good pussy." While she provides these justifications, she claims there is still something about her charisma that is "unforgettable, unexplainable."

That being said, everyone should strive for the level of self-admiration and self-awareness that Cardi seems to have. Next time something questions what is so special about you, break it down for them in point-form.