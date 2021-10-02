For the past few days, Cardi B has been flooding her Instagram feed with pictures of her dripping from head to toe in designers like Mugler and Schiaparelli. Earlier today, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to her Twitter page to drop yet another luxurious flex on her followers.

“Wow people in France are sooo lovely. I can’t believe DemDem got me a Birkin and the most beautiful flowers I have ever seen. I was in such shock. Thank you very much,” the mother of two wrote.

In the video, Cardi can be seen standing beside a larger-than-life floral arrangement, as well as a signature orange Hermés bag.

“I don’t know if this is like French courtesy, but like, French people are just so nice and sweet,” she says. “Every time I come to my hotel I have sweets and candies, but a Birkin?!”

The bag (which can cost anywhere between $40,000 - $500,000) was gifted to Cardi by a woman named DemDem, the wife of French rapper, singer, and composer, Maître Gims.

“I feel so loved, I want to be her girlfriend,” the 28-year-old said with a laugh while gearing up to unwrap her present.

Although she doesn’t need a reason to jet off on vacation, Cardi is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week, hence the aforementioned extravagant outfits.

In one of her OOTD snaps, the “WAP” singer can be seen posing with Offset wearing Schiaparelli. In the caption, she threw a nod to another fashion icon, Lady Gaga, with the lyrics, “I’ll get him hot, show him what I’ve got.”

Check out Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week drip below.