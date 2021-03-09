Whether you like her or not, Cardi B is here to stay. She became a household name due to the success of "Bodak Yellow," which is now the first rap single from a woman to be certified diamond by the RIAA. Fans have watched her come up from the days of being a social media personality, leveraging it onto being a cast member of Love & Hip-Hop to now, being one of the biggest musical acts of our generation.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

E! recently announced that they'd be doing a True Hollywood Story based on Cardi's life but apparently, that never received the rapper's stamp of approval. Though grateful for the support the network has offered, she said that it couldn't be a 'true' Hollywood story if she wasn't involved. "I love E! and I always been grateful for all the love but I did ot approve of the E Hollywood Story. My life is my story. How can someone tell my story without asking me?" She tweeted.

Cardi didn't deny that it wouldn't be good but ultimately, she said she wanted to tell her own story when the timing was right. "I been thru & influenced by a lot of bad shit since a teenager That when I'm ready I will like to talk about," she added.

Many will be looking forward to the day when she's ready to tell her story. In the meanwhile, Cardi's story on E!'s True Hollywood Story debuts on March 15th. Will you be tuning in?



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images