Just about everybody is participating in the #SilhouetteChallenge, including Chloe Bailey (who pretty much kicked it off), Tiffany Haddish, Iggy Azalea, up-and-coming rap star Renni Rucci, and more. Taking off where the #BussItChallenge left off, the new dance challenge has TikTokers starting off to Paul Anka's "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" before the beat drops and Doja Cat's "Streets" comes in, prompting the filter to begin for the silhouette challenge to highlight your curves and body movements. The body-positive challenge is arguably the biggest thing on the platform right now.

Cardi B, who admitted that she isn't very good at making content for TikTok, tried her hand at the challenge and actually did a pretty great job, with many saying that her submission is one of the best ones yet. She revisited her past as an exotic dancer, getting set up and jumping on the pole inside her house to pull off a few moves, showing off her core strength.

While she doesn't go all-out on the pole, she does a good enough job for audiences to be raving over her performance.

The sexy superstar will surely be delivering some more of her signature sex appeal when she releases her new single, titled "UP", tonight at midnight. Stay tuned for Cardi's new single and let us know if you're looking forward to it.



